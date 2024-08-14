Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of TITN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 302,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $350.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

