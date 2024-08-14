Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.94.

Shares of TXG opened at C$23.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.23. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$23.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

