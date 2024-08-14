Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 537.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Toto Stock Performance

Shares of TOTDY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 5,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,034. Toto has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

