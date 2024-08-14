Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Shares Down 4.7%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 45,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Track Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

Read More

