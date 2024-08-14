Traders Buy High Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 38,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 24,087 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

