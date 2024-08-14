Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,013 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 2,536 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $377,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,958,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 57.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 224,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

TSEM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 48,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

