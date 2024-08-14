Traders Purchase Large Volume of Anywhere Real Estate Put Options (NYSE:HOUS)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,677 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,435% compared to the typical volume of 435 put options.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of HOUS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 529,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,040. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $482.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

