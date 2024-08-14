Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.48

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.48 and last traded at C$16.48, with a volume of 125269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TCL.A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCL.A
Transcontinental Trading Up 1.4 %
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.