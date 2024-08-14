TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,315 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $546.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,470. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.98. The company has a market capitalization of $471.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

