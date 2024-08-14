TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 127,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Stories

