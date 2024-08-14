Tsfg LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 141,116 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

