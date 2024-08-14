Tsfg LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.
BATS:IGEB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 93,334 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
