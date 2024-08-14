Tsfg LLC Buys 1,965 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,030,000 after acquiring an additional 503,446 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,119,000 after buying an additional 3,912,569 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 849,229 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 1,835,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

