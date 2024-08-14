Tsfg LLC Has $16.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,348. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $452.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.70 and a 200 day moving average of $481.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

