Tsfg LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.47. 611,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,666. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

