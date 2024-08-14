Tsfg LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 51,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.63. 5,871,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,141. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.08. The company has a market capitalization of $266.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

