Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEV traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.08. 6,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $126.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a market cap of $656.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

