Tsfg LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 261,211 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,183,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 333,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 220,116 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

