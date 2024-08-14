Tsfg LLC Sells 28,976 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tsfg LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 1,084,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

