Tsfg LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $297.75. 520,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

