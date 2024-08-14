Tsfg LLC Sells 500 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 215,768 shares. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

