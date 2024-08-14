TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

LON SMIF remained flat at GBX 84.20 ($1.08) during trading hours on Wednesday. 692,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,887. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1,050.79. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.77.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

