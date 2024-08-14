TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
LON SMIF remained flat at GBX 84.20 ($1.08) during trading hours on Wednesday. 692,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,887. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1,050.79. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.77.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.