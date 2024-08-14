TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

TWFG Trading Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TWFG opened at $24.38 on Monday. TWFG has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

In other TWFG news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 in the last ninety days.

TWFG Company Profile

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Further Reading

