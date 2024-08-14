TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

TWFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TWFG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of TWFG opened at $24.38 on Monday. TWFG has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,991. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 in the last ninety days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

