Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 163,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 145,842 shares.The stock last traded at $20.43 and had previously closed at $20.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYRA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

