U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $83.00. U.S. Physical Therapy shares last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 120,993 shares.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

