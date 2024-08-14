Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 2.3 %
UURAF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
About Ucore Rare Metals
