Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

UURAF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

About Ucore Rare Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.