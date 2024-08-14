Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.05. 765,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.18. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.