United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.50

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$122.50 and last traded at C$122.50, with a volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.30.
United Co.s Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter.
United Co.s Announces Dividend
About United Co.s
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
