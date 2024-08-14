Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Down 5.1%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 1,077,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,642,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $929.79 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

In other Uniti Group news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,809,000 after purchasing an additional 542,485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,276,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 91,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,858,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,643,000 after buying an additional 414,810 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

