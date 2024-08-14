Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 2,116,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,229,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on UEC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Uranium Energy by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 146,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

