USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Performance
USDP stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.74.
USD Partners Company Profile
