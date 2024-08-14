Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

