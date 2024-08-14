V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,412 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $25,487,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.