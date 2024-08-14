V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 235,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

Shares of Sony Group are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

