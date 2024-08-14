V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,768. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.