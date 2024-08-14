V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. 799,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

