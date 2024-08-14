V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 4,599 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,724,422. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.