V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 633 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,051. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

