V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 187,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,458,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 18,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. 13,078,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,365,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

