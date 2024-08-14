V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 187,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,458,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 18,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %
Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. 13,078,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,365,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $551.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
