V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA remained flat at $10.29 during trading on Wednesday. 4,653,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,561,523. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

