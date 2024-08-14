V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Globe Life by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. 416,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,856. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

