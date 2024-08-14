V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EQT by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,849. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

