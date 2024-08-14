V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $253,286,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

