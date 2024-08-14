V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8,610.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,239,000 after buying an additional 165,055 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

FedEx stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.38. The stock had a trading volume of 309,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,753. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

