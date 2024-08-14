V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NUE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.86. 643,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,978. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.04. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.