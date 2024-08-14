V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 998,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.52.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

