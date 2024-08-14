V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,982,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,369,075. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

