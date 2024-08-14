V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 4,956 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,960 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,338,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 148,483 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,109,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 92,394 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 991,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. 3,155,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

