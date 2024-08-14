V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,713,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.27. The stock had a trading volume of 235,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

